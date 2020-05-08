Miley Cyrus has “no idea” what is the pandemic of the sars coronavirus

The containment is not the same for everyone. And that, Miley Cyrus is aware of this. On the cover of WSJ. Magazine with dish gloves flashy hands, the young singer 27-year-old explained that she had no consciousness of what the world was going through currently. “I know that I am in a unique position, and the way I live this pandemic is not like other people in my country, she says. Nor anywhere else in the world. My life is on pause, but, really, I have no idea what this pandemic.“

To see it wandering in the streets of Calabasas with a mask of protection Gucci, we realized that there was actually a small gap between it and us. Comfortably installed in his residence with his companion, Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus considers herself lucky to be able to “have food“on his table, and to be “financially stable“. “This is not the same story for many other people“, she laments. At home, the singer has time for her and for others. When she can’t improvise a hairdresser or makeup artist, she tries to the presentation. For one month, from mid-march to mid-April, she hosted a talk show homemade broadcast live on his account Instagram.