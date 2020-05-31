Miley Cyrus has predicted that the mule would be in fashion again !

Miley Cyrus is a big fan of the cut mullet. The young woman was already speaking of the hairstyle iconic of the 80’s in its infancy.

Miley Cyrus-she of the gifts of clairvoyance ? An interview given at his debut in 2008 proves that the star had predicted the return of the cup mule ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The interpreter We Can’t Stop is well known for its wacky. In fact, Miley Cyrus loves to change the style and oscillates between the look of the diva and the look Rock N’ Roll.

Since last January, the girlfriend of Cody Simpson appears with a hairstyle iconic of the 80’s. The cut mullet ! This hairstyle is back with a bang for some time.

In particular thanks to the popularity of new series such as Stranger Things. Well, yes… In the show, the dark Billy proudly wears the long hair on the nape of the neck and short on the top of the skull.

But before adopting this all-new haircut, Miley Cyrus seems to have had a sense of smell. In effect, the young woman of 27 years spoke of this phenomenon in 2008 !

Miley Cyrus was already speaking of the cut mullet in 2008 !

There are more than ten years ago, a journalist had asked the former darling of Disneyif the mule will make its grand return in the years to come. And without any hesitation, Miley Cyrus had answered “yes “ !

Besides, the young woman has even shared the question in the video this weekend to prove it. ” The mullet is officially back. “ She said in the post.

Who would have thought possible to see Miley Cyrus talk about the hair cut old-fashioned at the time of Hannah Montana. In 2008, she even still had long hair and did not know that she arborerait the famous hairstyle.

In fact, the young woman had adopted the look for several months already. It was, in particular, unveiled its new style capillary in November 2019. One thing is for sure, it is that the hair is far to go to all the world.

