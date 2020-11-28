MILEY CYRUS HAS RELEASED A TASTE OF “HIGH”, ONE OF THE SONGS FROM THE NEW ALBUM “PLASTIC HEARTS”

Missing less and less at the release of “Plastic Hearts”, the new album of unreleased tracks by Miley Cyrus available from Friday 27 November. On the eve of the publication, the singer wanted to pass the wait by sharing via social a snippet of “High”, track number 8 of “Plastic Hearts” produced by Mark Ronson.

Click play below to get an idea of ​​what it will look like!

YOU ARE LIKE A NEON LIGHT SHINING THRU A DOOR THAT I CAN’T KEEP CLOSED…. #HIGH off my new record #PLASTICHEARTS 💚 @MarkRonson pic.twitter.com/Cnd4HCq7XC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 26, 2020

The project will also contain “Prisoner”, a super featuring made by Miley with Dua Lipa. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the singer recounted what it was like working with her colleague:

“Dua and I edited the video of” Prisoner “together, writing messages directly … I didn’t want to work with someone’s manager, I want to work with the artist and she allowed me to have a direct line of communication”.