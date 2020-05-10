Miley Cyrus: her love life in songs – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is an accomplished artist. At only 26 years old, the singer can boast of a career that has lasted for nearly 14 years. The star, with great artistic sensitivity, do not hesitate to convey his emotions in his songs. Evidenced by its many pieces, which recount the ups and downs of his romantic relationships.

Miley Cyrus: “7 Things”, her song for Nick Jonas!

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas, member from Jonas Brothers, went out together during their teenage years. Their relationship has lasted more than a year, from June 2006 to December 2007, revealed in an interview with Seventeen magazine, the young artist. After their separation, the singer unveils a new single, on June 17, 2008, entitled “7 Things.”

The artist of 15 years, at the time, settles accounts with his former boyfriend: “Nothing will change until you hear my dear/ The 7 things I hate you,” the singer is starting off strong. She makes the point about what went wrong in her relationship: “You’re vain, your games, you’re not sure, You love me, you like well (…) You make me love you…” says, angry but romantic, Miley Cyrus.

Sing about his love life works because this single is a huge success in the world upon its release. It is platinum disc in the United States and became the first big hit of the star.