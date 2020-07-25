Miley Cyrus: her new and incredible villa at more than 4 million dollars

Miley Cyrus had fun. The American singer has offered herself a new cozy nest at 4 million dollars in the town of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles, an area she particularly likes for its tranquility. After living in Malibu for a long time with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus changes air and settles in a villa of 630 square meters. The old-style house on the East Coast was built in 1950. It consists of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and the added bonus, a personal cinema room! The house also has a huge outdoor area of ​​5000 square meters, a perfect playground for the many animals that the star has.

This new home adds to Miley Cyrus’ other assets, including her two ranches in Studio City and Nashville. In a relationship for ten months with the singer Cozy Simpson, we do not yet know if the young woman has planned to settle there with him.