Miley Cyrus hospitalized, receives the visit of his beloved Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus was hospitalized on Tuesday 8 October 2019, to treat severe angina. Well surrounded, the singer received the visit of his relatives as well as her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

This Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the singer Miley Cyrus has worried fans by posting photos of her in the hospital in his story Instagram. Suffering from tonsillitis, a virus that infects the tonsils and the pharynx, the young woman of 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital to rest and come to the end of the disease, very problematic when one is a singer…

In the first picture, we can see her bedridden in a hospital gown with an iv infusion in the left arm. She explains that she tries “to heal as quickly as possible” so that she could go to the evening “Gorillapalooza” organised by the host Ellen DeGeneres for the protection of the gorillas. The singer is expected on Saturday 12 October 2019 alongside Bruno Mars and comedian James Corden. Miley Cyrus continues by writing : “I hope the gods of rock stars will send me a boost badass and will help me get this crap of my body !”.

Cody Simpson has written him a song

The interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” has, however, been able to count on the unfailing support of his relatives, and especially her new boyfriend Cody Simpson. The latter visited him at his bedside, “roses and guitar in hand”, as it has clarified The singer of 22 years has made him the surprise of him playing a song he composed especially for her.

Touched by such a beautiful attention, and decidedly charmed by the Australian with blond hair, she explains : “This adorable boy came to see me at the hospital and sang for me the song all the more cute of the world that it was written just for me.” Both lying on her bed, she films her lover while he plucks the strings of his guitar. The young woman continues by writing that the song “is far too special” to be heard by his ears : “I put the pressure to it so the next week… and it works”, she joked.

The singer can count on her mother

The former star of the stable of Disney has also shared on the platform a few moments complicit with her mother Tish Cyrus in her hospital room. The young woman thanks her for having made them feel a little better by brushing (his hair)”. In fact, one can see the mother take care of the blonde hair of his daughter on a photo taken by the latter in front of a mirror.

A few friends have, finally, paid a visit to filling it with gifts, in the circles in which she strikes a pose : bouquet of sunflowers, balloon “I love you”, petals of roses on his bed… with all the attention, the star of 26 years old is expected to recover quickly.

