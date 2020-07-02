Miley Cyrus : how the singer has managed to stop drinking

For many years, Miley Cyrus has drank a lot of alcohol and consume drugs. Now sober, the singer of 27 years of age, is confident that the reasons that led him to have a more healthy lifestyle.
Growing up in the spotlight can sometimes be more difficult than one imagines… This is particularly the case of Miley Cyrus, who made a name at the age of 14 years on the Disney Channel, in the loan of their traits to Hannah Montana. Past the teenage years, the star has started to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. Guest of the podcast The Big Ticketthe singer, 27, has spoken about many topics. Then I asked her if she sometimes looked back, wondering : “That’s what I thought ?’, the ex-star Disney said : “One of my interviews favorite is when I say : ‘Who smokes weed is an idiot.’ I remember often to my parents, who are heavy smokers, once in a while. This has been very important for me during the last year of living a sober lifestyle, because I really want to improve myself in my profession. Had a great operation of a voice in the month of November. I spent four weeks terrible where it was not permitted to speak. I was crying all over the world writing on a white board. But it prepared me for the peace and quiet.“
Miley Cyrus was so confident in his sobriety : “I am very sober for six months. In the beginning, it was only because of my surgery voice… But I have thought a lot about my mother. My mother was adopted and I have inherited some of the feelings that she had feelings of abandonment and wanting to prove that it has value and that it is desired. My father’s parents divorced when he was 3 years old, so my father was left alone. I’ve done a lot of research on my family (…) look, I said to myself : ‘Why am I as I am ?’ By understanding the past, understanding the present and to the future with much more clarity. I think therapy is awesome.“
What is the reason for the star was arrested for smoking marijuana ?
Three years before, that is on the set of the Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon that the companion of the singer australian Cody Simpson has revealed why she had stopped smoking marijuana : “I wanted to make sure that I understand what I was saying when I was talking about. And I still had this nightmare… I dreamt that I was going to die during the monologue of SNL, I don’t know what reason. I would like to be so stone that I was going to die, despite the fact that I’ve been researching on Google and this never happened. I’ve followed this nightmare. No one has died from smoking marijuana, but no one has ever smoked as much as me.“
