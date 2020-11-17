MILEY CYRUS: IN THE NEW ALBUM “PLASTIC HEARTS” ALSO FEATURING WITH DUA LIPA, BILLY IDOL AND JOAN JETT

Miley Cyrus has unveiled the tracklist of “Plastic Hearts”, her new 12-track album out on November 27th.

As confirmed by the singer herself in recent days, the album will be purely rocking. It is also evident when looking at the duets present. In addition to the much talked about one with pop star Dua Lipa, there are also two made with two rock icons: Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

Billy Idol has forever marked the history of music thanks to songs like “White Wedding”, “Rebel Yell”, “Eyes Without a Face” and “Dancing With Myself”.

Joan Jett is one of the best known female rock stars. Singer, guitarist, bassist, and record producer, Joan was the founder of the female rock band Runaways. He had worldwide success in the 80s thanks to the cover of the song “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”.