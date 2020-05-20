Miley Cyrus invites his mother in the powerful clip of “Mother’s Daughter” – Actu Miley Cyrus

An extract from his new EP called “She Is Coming”, “Mother’s Daughter” is one of the new hits of the moment. Back on the front of the stage, Miley Cyrus offers a single box, the words rich in meaning, compound, along with Andrew Wyatt and Alma.

And the clip, the famous singer has also wished to mark the spirits. It thus appears, wearing a combination of red latex, which is reminiscent of the one worn by Britney Spears in her music video “Oops I Said It Again” – and did not hesitate to speak infront of the camera with shots language.

Through the video, she highlights the various personalities like Aaron Philip, mannequin, black, transgender and in a wheelchair, Lacey Baker, an icon of the skate female, Angelina Duplisea, actress and model overweight or even dancer Amazon Ashley and the artist Paige Fralix. Miley Cyrus is also surrounded by its own mother, named Letitia Jean Cyrus, known as Tish.

Miley Cyrus: the singer engaged

For his new project musical, Miley Cyrus intends to engage in causes that are close to his heart, such as the freedom of women and that of the community based on sexual orientation. And the song “Mother’s Daughter” is a fine example: “Don’t fuck with my freedom / I came up to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter”, performer-t-it. A powerful clip so that should break records of views!