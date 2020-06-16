Miley Cyrus is calling for justice for the victims of the police !

Very committed in the fight against racism, Miley Cyrus demands for justice for the victims of the police on Instagram !

Since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by white police officers, Miley Cyrus is involved in the fight against racism. She demanded justice for the victims of the police brutality on Instagram ! MCE tells you something more.

No to racism. Not to the injustice. And not to the violence of the police. During the past few days, Miley Cyrus becomes a true warrior, the flower in the rifle.

Your struggle ? Put the evil discrimination. But also to bury the inequalities. So, in order to achieve its purposes, there is no choice : you must allow !

For example, the star of Hannah Montana da the body and the soul against these scourges of the company. In summary, the young woman hits the pavement and takes the word on the street.

But this is not all. Strong of its notoriety, Miley Cyrus did not hesitate to transmitting messages of peace. If attitudes are to change, that is your community !

Therefore, the bride of Cody Simpson bomb your story on Instagram about it. And this time, the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball”, requires justice for all the victims of the violence of the police.

Miley Cyrus has no language in his pocket

If the protests are at their peak in the united Statesthis is not for nothing. A long list of black people who died during a police intervention upset the country.

Also, nothing offends more Miley Cyrus. As the mayor of Minneapolis, thinks that” the that to be Black in the united States should not be a death sentence. “

Then, the actress does not lose the time to express their anger. But mainly, the beautiful brunette thinks only of one thing : get justice for all these men and women who died for their skin color.

So, Miley Cyrus is ready to pay tribute to them in his story. Therefore, the girlfriend of Cody Simpson application “justice for Riah Milton “a black woman transgenrand, murdered on the 9th of June.

But it is not the only one to be he killed who he was. Nina Pop, transgender woman, is also killed on may 6, 2020.

Not to forget Bailey Reeves, Muhlaysia, Bee Love Slater, Tracy Single, Zoe Spears, Denali Berries or even Chanel Scurlock. They are all dead for one reason only : the company did not.

