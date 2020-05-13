Miley Cyrus is in the hospital

The singer of 26 years was admitted to the hospital [à cause d’une maladie jusqu’ici non spécifiée]and although this does not appear to be serious, she has appealed to her fans via the social networks to ask them to pray for a “boost” to the fate so that it can regain its health before its expected onset at the benefit concert Gorillapalooza, next weekend.

She said on Instagram: “I’m trying to heal as quickly as possible to ensure the show Gorillapalooza with @Theellenshow @Portiaderossi @Brunomars this weekend! Send me good vibes! Hoping that the Gods of Rock stars sends me a boost to m**ade, and help me to kick the c*to this thing [en référence à la raison de son hospitalisation]. One of the gorillas to save them !”

Gorillapalooza is a charity event that will be held at the Hollywood Palladium this weekend, and the funds collected will go to the Ellen Fund, the charitable organization created by Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2018, and the aim of which is to support initiatives in favour of the preservation of endangered species.

The hospitalization of Miley occurs after the interpreter of ‘Malibu’ has lived through several weeks of intense [d’un point de vue affectif]and after she recently announced her separation with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, as well as his meeting and his break-up with Kaitlynn Carter.

In addition, the rumor that Miley fréquenterait today Cody Simpson, fans of the singer have been able to see in a story published by Miley on his account instagram, filmed from the hospital, so that the singer of 22 years visiting her.

Moreover, the interpreter of ‘Slide Away’ was recently sent to critics blaming him for moving on too quickly [en enchaînant les aventures]since her break up with Liam, 29 years old.

The singer has taken to make things clear and stated on the social networks, last week: “I know that the public felt involved in my past relationship because he has the impression of seeing it emerge before his eyes. I think that this is the reason why people have always believed that they had the right to judge my life and criticize the way I live, because they have seen me grow up.

“I’m an adult now, and I make choices as an adult who knows the truth/the details/reality. People do not know that what they see on the Internet. The men spend a beautiful young woman to another MOST of the time, without any result … I’m just trying to develop / survive in a world of ‘men’. If we can’t change things, so as to imitate them”.