Miley Cyrus is preparing a new video clip very special – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is surprising… Known for his eccentric side, the american singer likes to test new things for her video clips. It may very well show the glamour in “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”. While in “Mother’s Daughter”, the artist adopts a style very dare, all dressed in red latex. To the side of his mother.

But this time, in an interview made a duet with her father, Miley Cyrus has made several revelations about her new video. In fact, when asked by US Weekly about her news, she has revealed the theme of the video that it comes to turn. Atmosphere quite strange, since the ex of Liam Hemworth has staged its own funeral.