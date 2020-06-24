Miley Cyrus is sober for six months

When the former star of Destiny’s Child, met his father, Christopher Lovett, in 2018, it had been 30 years since you had seen it. Today, the star recalls having a panic attack before your appointment.

Speaking on Instagram, Kelly explained : “This is the day that I met Christopher Lovett, my biological father. This was honestly one of the most significant moments of my life ! After 30 years without seeing him, without talking to him… what would that mean for me, my family, my psyche ? Well, this day of October, 2018, that I was going to find. I finally found it, I held a meeting, and at that time, when I tell you that I was petrified, I walked up to meet him, and soon I felt like my feet weighed A TON. Needless to say, I was invaded by the anxiety, and I had an anxiety attack in total at that time, I felt like the 8 year old child who had been abandoned was little. My computer I have calmed down.”

Kelly had even prepared questions to ask his father on the trip, but confessed to have been frozen when they were left one in front of the other.

She added : “And when I turned around the corner of the street, in my head, I cursed the man : “Why don’t you come find me ?” “Is that you loved me ?” “Am I worthy?” And when I looked at him, he looked at me, NOTHING to Me HAS COME to THE MOUTH, not a word. I felt the Holy Spirit say to me “listening”. I listened to it, I was nervous at the idea of trusting him, nervous at the idea of forgiving him, nervous at the idea of love, the nerve of it all. And the truth is that I loved her already. I spoke with my husband that is very protective, and my family, and they have encouraged me to forgive and move forward !”

The singer of “Dilemma”, which has a five year old son, Titan, with husband Tim Weatherspoon, has since forgiven her father, and says that the duo is now closer than ever.

She wrote : “And starting this moment, I have forgiven them, and we are talking every day since then! I have learned so much about myself, about the history of my family, and even about the origin of my love for the music and the voice ! I love you dad, and I love to be your little girl… even at 39 years of age ! Lol. P. S. we are catching up for lost time, and when I introduce myself to him, he will tell me at what point I am smart and beautiful….and he never grows old!”