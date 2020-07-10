Miley Cyrus is turning heads of its fans with its new photos, awesome!!

The days of following and not look for the singer, who seems determined to always attract attention, even during this period of confinement. Never in lack of ideas to offer to the clichés of all genres, to its subscribers, the last is yet to demonstrate its distinctive style, on the occasion of the holy week.

Miley in the Easter bunny

There is one who without doubt knew how to have fun this weekend. While the blonde we are often accustomed to a particular style, that one would have thought that on this Easter weekend, which is the same recall that one of the religious holidays, the singer is bound to refrain from all the costumes. Of course, it would be a mistake to know about Miley Cyrus, who is never there where one expects it, especially when it comes to being politically incorrect.

Become a queen of provocation in addition to the Atlantic, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus took the poses in a costume more than suggestive, much to the delight of their subscribers, as evidenced by the 3 million “likes” obtained in a couple of hours. Rabbit takes a slap in the face by a huge rabbit, Miley Cyrus seems very happy with the photo session.

If this series of photos was definitely a success with its fans, the unforgettable singer of Wrecking Ball has always known how to put on the stage in situations that are improbable, as for his famous clip where he swings on a wrecking ball. An unusual style that does not detract from least the talent of the young woman.

Singer Miley Cyrus attends as you can in the containment

Not the content that will be displayed in the Easter bunny, Miley Cyrus has continued to entertain his fans through his history on Instagram. While the second is confined to his house with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, it seems that the latter is now the subject of the experiences of his companion.

The blonde did not hesitate to dress your groom in a woman.

So as a result even more realistic, it has even been done until it becomes unrecognizable.

Be careful, however, as the gesture of the pop star was not trivial, and that a message that is hidden behind these different shots. Contrary to appearances, he was not a champion of the people, LGBTQ+, as it has often done in the past, but to expose the dangers of toxicity in man. In fact, among the many causes for which they fight Miley Cyrus, the right of women is, without a doubt, at the top of your list. If the message appears to be justified, especially in this period where the statistics of domestic violence has never been so high, it was more difficult to understand the relationship with the cross-dressing of her boyfriend. An artistic vision that is beyond us, without a doubt, but after all, the essential thing is not to have transmitted what they had to say ?