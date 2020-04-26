Miley Cyrus is working on a new album !

Miley Cyrus seems to be struggling to stay away from the studio ! The singer is already beginning to floor on her seventh album. Last June, the singer had already made a nice surprise to his fans by unveiling their E. P as expected She Is Coming. For this project, the star had wanted to let his desires. “There are keys psychedelic, keys, pop, and a penchant more hip-hop in the songs. In the same way that I do not define myself not in a gender identity, I like to feel no kind of music “ explained the artist. For this EP consisting of six tracks, Miley Cyrus has relied on a casting 100% masculine. “Every producer I work with on this album is a man. There is not a lot of options for a producer. But it is fun to be the woman who has the most to say in a room “ confided to it.

Its audience can now reassure themselves, Miley Cyrus will be back in 2020 ! She had already announced the arrival in stores of the three EPs, which together were to form one and the same album baptized She Is Miley Cyrus. However, only one of the three parts has so far been released with the EP She Is Coming. Fans of the singer are always in the waiting. But to make them wait, she slightly lifted the mystery on this new project. “I am close to the goal, and I sense the urgency that goes with it “ she says before adding “I have pieces that sound super rock and roll, and I am very excited to share. This will be in not too long. Mark and I did two or three songs on which we worked on for my new project… “. What immediately attract the attention of his fans ! Miley Cyrus has also stated that this album will be more rock’n’roll than the previous ones. “There is a kind of energy to the Joan Jett “ she says. Quite a program ! However, the date of release of this disc has not yet been unveiled !