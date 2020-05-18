Miley Cyrus is working on an album more rock’n’roll !

This will be the seventh album of Miley Cyrus ! After Younger Now in 2017, fans of the american singer began to get impatient. And there is what. Expected to 2019, this new album keeps being pushed back : “I am close to the goal, and I sense the urgency that goes with it” specifies the star before adding “I have pieces that sound super rock’ n roll, and I am very excited to share. This will be in not too long. Mark and I did two or three songs on which we worked on for my new project…” Of the revelations which have not failed to attract the attention of fans of both artists.

If we are to believe the words of the interpreter Wrecking Ballthis new opus (normally called She Is Miley Cyrus) will want to be much more rock’n’roll. “There is a kind of energy to the Joan Jett” entrust the star about the famous artist at the origin of the title I Love Rock’n’roll. An album that should also focus on its break with Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married for a few months. We can’t wait to see what it holds for us…