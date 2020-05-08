Miley Cyrus jealous of the new relationship of Liam Hemsworth ? Here’s what she thinks

While we know the state of mind of Liam Hemsworth on the love story between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, we now know a little more about what it feels like to the singer about the romance that is now living his example Well, yes, if the artist of 27 years, found the smile in the arms of Cody for 6 months, Liam has also moved on to something else, and saw a pretty love story without cloud with the model Gabriella Brooks. But while all the world wondered how to take Miley Cyrus, but she is now very happy that Liam is back in a couple.

Everything the singer cares about is the happiness of her ex-husband as told a source Entertainment Tonight : "She just wants Liam to be happy" before you continue "He wanted a marriage and a family, and Miley, you know how important it is for him but she just needed her independence. Miley and Liam are both switched to something else and it would seem that they are both where they really want to be in their lives". You will have understood, the relationship of the actor with Gabriella Brooks doesn't seem to bother Miley Cyrus, on the contrary.