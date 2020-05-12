Miley Cyrus kissed by force by a fan in the middle of the street





HARASSMENT – leaving her hotel in Barcelona last may 31, Miley Cyrus was the victim of a gesture totally inappropriate on the part of a man, as you can see in the video above.

This few days in the Spanish city, where she has performed on the stage of the festival, Primavera, singer and ex-interpreter of Hannah Montana has been welcomed by many fans in the bottom of his hotel, situated in the very centre of the Catalan city.

To reach his car, Miley Cyrus joined her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and tried to sneak a way through the crowd. The young woman of 26 years took the opportunity to take some pictures with his fans and sign autographs.

In the vicinity of his vehicle, a man arose and caught Miley Cyrus by the neck, trying to bring it down to him and kiss him. The fan was quickly pushed away by security.

The next day, Miley Cyrus has posted a picture with these few words: “Do not be kidding, not with my freedom.” This has the merit of being clear.

See also on The HuffPost:





