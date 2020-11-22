MILEY CYRUS LEFT A MESSAGE TO ALL HER EXES IN THE FINALE OF THE “PRISONER” VIDEO WITH DUA LIPA

Today, Friday 20 November, is a day full of new musical releases, especially duets! In addition to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s “Monster”, “Prisoner”, the much anticipated featuring by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, was also released.
The song is also accompanied by an official video directed by Alana Oherlihy and Miley herself, which left fans in awe. Seeing is believing!
Have you seen it to the end? If you’ve noticed, at the end of the video, there’s a heartfelt message from Miley for her “loving” exes. There he is!
COMUNQUE LA CANZONE È BELLISSIMA E LA SCRITTA FINALE MI HA STESO✈️✈️✈️ #PRISONER pic.twitter.com/n2d7CrxHBD
— asia;⚓ (@stillsunflowerz) November 20, 2020
The Miley Cyrus / Dua Lipa collaboration impressed the fans, who expressed their views via Twitter.
Non parliamo abbastanza della bellezza di Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa nel video di Prisoner.
That's the tweet. #Prisoner pic.twitter.com/gurwIoFQ68
— Denise. •Almightygirls¹ᴰ• (@itsdenisepisano) November 20, 2020
il duo di cui avevamo bisogno🍒 #MileyDuaPrisoner #PRISONER pic.twitter.com/bO6IVh6o1l
— Ⓜ️ watching OUAT (@rtamacc) November 20, 2020
shawn con justin, dua con miley…
beh, il buon giorno si vede dal mattino#monster #MONSTEROUTNOW#MileyDuaPrisoner #prisoner pic.twitter.com/dsp2QFok8c
— 𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒂✰ (@himinmyblood) November 20, 2020
LA CANZONE DI MILEY E DUA LIPA È UN CAPOLAVORO.
MERITA DAVVERO TANTISSIMO.
IL VIDEO MUSICALE È ANCORA PIÙ BELLO.
#PRISONER
— Denise. •Almightygirls¹ᴰ• (@itsdenisepisano) November 20, 2020
Questa è la musica di cui ho bisogno. Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa hanno vinto tutto quello che potevano vincere, PERIODT🔥💥
Hanno tutto il mio cuore e anche qualcosina di più. Hanno il permesso di prendermi a schiaffi🖤💋 #MileyDuaPrisoner #PRISONER
— 𝒮𝒶𝒹 𝐵𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽🌙🔮 (@GodneyBitch_) November 20, 2020
Che bomba di video hanno rilasciato Miley e Dua ?!? 👁👅👁#PRISONER #MileyDuaPrisoner pic.twitter.com/r0LYKcLKEQ
— Social Up (@Socialupmag) November 20, 2020
“Prisoner” is part of Miley Cyrus ‘ new album “Plastic Hearts”, coming November 27th. You can check out the tracklist below!
WTF Do I Know
Plastic Hearts
Angels Like You
Prisoner feat. Dua Lipa
Gimme What I Want
Night Crawling feat. Billy Idol
Midnight Sky
High
Hate Me
Bad Karma feat. Joan Jett
Never Be Me
Golden G String