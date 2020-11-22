MILEY CYRUS LEFT A MESSAGE TO ALL HER EXES IN THE FINALE OF THE “PRISONER” VIDEO WITH DUA LIPA

Today, Friday 20 November, is a day full of new musical releases, especially duets! In addition to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s “Monster”, “Prisoner”, the much anticipated featuring by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, was also released.

The song is also accompanied by an official video directed by Alana Oherlihy and Miley herself, which left fans in awe. Seeing is believing!

Have you seen it to the end? If you’ve noticed, at the end of the video, there’s a heartfelt message from Miley for her “loving” exes. There he is!

COMUNQUE LA CANZONE È BELLISSIMA E LA SCRITTA FINALE MI HA STESO✈️✈️✈️ #PRISONER pic.twitter.com/n2d7CrxHBD — asia;⚓ (@stillsunflowerz) November 20, 2020

The Miley Cyrus / Dua Lipa collaboration impressed the fans, who expressed their views via Twitter.

Non parliamo abbastanza della bellezza di Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa nel video di Prisoner.

That's the tweet. #Prisoner pic.twitter.com/gurwIoFQ68 — Denise. •Almightygirls¹ᴰ• (@itsdenisepisano) November 20, 2020

LA CANZONE DI MILEY E DUA LIPA È UN CAPOLAVORO.

MERITA DAVVERO TANTISSIMO.

IL VIDEO MUSICALE È ANCORA PIÙ BELLO.

#PRISONER — Denise. •Almightygirls¹ᴰ• (@itsdenisepisano) November 20, 2020

Questa è la musica di cui ho bisogno. Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa hanno vinto tutto quello che potevano vincere, PERIODT🔥💥 Hanno tutto il mio cuore e anche qualcosina di più. Hanno il permesso di prendermi a schiaffi🖤💋 #MileyDuaPrisoner #PRISONER — 𝒮𝒶𝒹 𝐵𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽🌙🔮 (@GodneyBitch_) November 20, 2020

Che bomba di video hanno rilasciato Miley e Dua ?!? 👁👅👁#PRISONER #MileyDuaPrisoner pic.twitter.com/r0LYKcLKEQ — Social Up (@Socialupmag) November 20, 2020

“Prisoner” is part of Miley Cyrus ‘ new album “Plastic Hearts”, coming November 27th. You can check out the tracklist below!

WTF Do I Know

Plastic Hearts

Angels Like You

Prisoner feat. Dua Lipa

Gimme What I Want

Night Crawling feat. Billy Idol

Midnight Sky

High

Hate Me

Bad Karma feat. Joan Jett

Never Be Me

Golden G String