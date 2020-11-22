MILEY CYRUS LEFT A MESSAGE TO ALL HER EXES IN THE FINALE OF THE “PRISONER” VIDEO WITH DUA LIPA

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
24

Today, Friday 20 November, is a day full of new musical releases, especially duets! In addition to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s “Monster”, “Prisoner”, the much anticipated featuring by Miley Cyrus and  Dua Lipa, was also released

The song is also accompanied by an official video directed by Alana Oherlihy and Miley herself, which left fans in awe. Seeing is believing!

Have you seen it to the end? If you’ve noticed, at the end of the video, there’s a heartfelt message from Miley for her “loving” exes. There he is! 

The Miley Cyrus / Dua Lipa collaboration impressed the fans, who expressed their views via Twitter.

“Prisoner” is part of Miley Cyrus  new album “Plastic Hearts”, coming November 27th. You can check out the tracklist below!

WTF Do I Know
Plastic Hearts
Angels Like You
Prisoner feat. Dua Lipa
Gimme What I Want
Night Crawling feat. Billy Idol
Midnight Sky
High
Hate Me
Bad Karma feat. Joan Jett
Never Be Me
Golden G String

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR