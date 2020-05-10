Miley Cyrus : looking back on the past ten eventful years of the singer

For an entire generation, Miley Cyrus will always be “Hannah Montana”, iconic character of the series of the same name by Disney Channel. A role that has long stuck to the skin, and which she is separated, tired, with loss and noise. In 2010, when Miley Cyrus began a solo career, she is more sexy on stage. His concerts take other gaits, a far cry from the good spirit child in the world of Disney. The singer is determined to no longer walk in the footsteps of Hannah Montana. That same year, after the release of his album “Can’t Be Tamed”, Miley Cyrus announces a break in his musical career, wishing to concentrate on film projects. In passing, she also said it puts an end to his university career. The change is radical.

Miley Cyrus : from one extreme to the other

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus, far too attached to the music, and resumed his career as a singer and goes to concerts. In 2013, it takes on a symbolic changing of the label, and by partnering with the house of discs with which Britney Spears has made its come-back. Therefore, the tone is given : his next album will be “sexy, adult, and credible”. And all the promises were (a little too) outfits. On August 25, 2013, Miley Cyrus throws a real bomb by unveiling the music video of her new title, “Wrecking Ball”. A video in which the young woman appears fully naked, adopting an attitude very provocative. The clip is a real success, and marked the beginning of the new Miley Cyrus. Hair cut short, tattoos, drugs and attitudes irreverent, the young woman made the revel of the press to scandal, and some even predict a descent into hell similar to the one crossed by Britney Spears in the 2000s.

Side heart, Miley Cyrus made heads turn. With Liam Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of the film “The Last Song” she has a tempestuous relationship, made engagement and ruptures. At the end of the year 2018, while Miley Cyrus had apparently chosen a life a little more peaceful, the lovebirds said “yes”, in the privacy of their home… Before the divorce only a few months later. Today, at 27 years of age, Miley Cyrus has undergone a radical change, far from the smooth image of Hannah Montana. If it proved a massive hit in the charts, the singer file now happy days in the arms of Cody Simpson, after a time flirted with Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. There is no stopping Miley Cyrus…

By Sarah M