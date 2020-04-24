Miley Cyrus named his hit ` old ” favorite

Miley Cyrus will always be Miley; The singer says that she has not really changed over the last decade … and it still can’t be tamed.

While practicing the physical distance in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, the video of 27-year-old has discussed with Jimmy Fallon and answered a few questions on Twitter from fans. One of them asked what was his “old song” favorite.

“I moved to Australia when the kind of serious COVID-19, they have begun to, in any way, discontinue the international travel and to tell us that it was not safe to fly, but I was en route to Australia and I was about to make a spectacle for the relief of bush fires, and I don’t have new music, so I really, like, dug in the archives,” said Cyrus in the video, posted on Youtube Friday. “I returned to the old stuff, and I started to think, such as” 7 Things “and” See You Again “and” Who Owns My Heart “and” Can’t Be Tamed. “And then I realized that, like, I think the idea that I’ve changed, it’s really far away. I have in fact not changed at all. “

“I was totally trying to warn people. You know, my first song,” Can’t Be Tamed “, is like,” I want to fly / I wanna drive / I wanna leave. “You know? And I think I’m still very attached to songs like that. It said: “I want to be a part of something that I don’t know / and if you try to hold me, I’m going to explode / now, you need to know / that I can’t be tamed. So I told you already that … something was going to happen and that I was not Hannah Montana. So, I’m still identifies a lot of these songs, so I really like this album that I did, “Can’t Be tamed. This is one of my favorite songs. “