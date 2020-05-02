Miley Cyrus nostalgic ? It reveals a photo old to 12 years old !

Miley Cyrus just posted a sublime photo of her that date twelve years ago ! Users have loved this jump in the past !

Definitely, Miley Cyrus loves the ” throwbacks “. In effect, the young woman just posted a picture of her child on Instagram… MCE TV tells you more !

Miley Cyrus has posted a dump too cabbage accompanied by a legend full of humor.” About 12 years ago. You can’t say that I have not always been a punk!” . A sentence that is not chosen at random ! In fact, the young woman had dyed black hair and makeup very smokey at eye level !

Users have loved this photo of Miley ! In fact, in this shot, the singer is not alone ! It is also in the company of the Jonas Brothers ! The photo has almost 2 million likes ! It lets you see the publication below ! They are all adorable, isn’t it ?

Miley Cyrus : surfers love this photo

This photo dates from the era when the Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus were in a carton on an american channel Disney Chanel ! Many users nostalgic are so many of you have commented on this publication ! “It was really the good old days ! We were all so nerdy ! You’re much more beautiful now I think ! “ Can you read on the web ! Not sure that it makes fun Miley !

Fortunately for her, other comments all the more benevolent one than the other have also made their appearance ! “I love this picture ! It is true that you were already very rebellious at the time Miley Cyrus ! But personally, I adore you since the beginning ! “ Or even : “Too beautiful on this picture Miley ! The brown you was going super well ! Hannah Montana, it was really a good time ! “ Can you read on the web ! This should be great fun at the sweetheart Cody Simpson !

