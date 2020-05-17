Miley Cyrus on the outs with Chris Hemsworth ?

Since the breakup of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth wants a lot to the singer. Are they still cold ?

While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated early 2019his brother Chris Hemsworth has still not forgiven the singer. But will they eventually ease the tensions ? MCE explains to you all.

She is tired ! Since her divorce with Liam Hemsworth in the beginning of the year 2019, the little brother of the actor don’t let Miley Cyrus. In short, the young man loves to pick on her.

This 17th of April, Chris Hemsworth entrusts himself to the australian site News.com.the. According to him, Liam Hemsworth is much better since it is separate from the singer.

Yes, the latter does not hesitate to tâcler publicly ! But Miley Cyrus refuses to respond to his provocation. In effect, the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” does not want to add more problems.

At this time, this last file the perfect love with her new boyfriend Cody Simpson. And that suits him very well ! Then, it wants to retain this energy for his current relationship !

Miley Cyrus remains calm

Based on information from HollywoodLife, a source close to Miley Cyrus says that she is aware of the tackle of Chris Hemsworth. But the latter prefer to stay quiet !

“She is no longer with Liam and is very happy in his current relationship, so for her, this is not the case what says Liam or his family “begins this source.

” She has already told his truth in his music, she is now passed on to something else. Therefore, she is happy and in love and she puts her energy to try to help as much as she can in the current crisis. “

In short, Chris Hemsworth can continue to attack to it in various interviews. But Miley Cyrus does not want to lose time to reply to him in turn !

Moreover, its agenda does not allow him ! In this period of confinement, the singer is preparing his Live show, Bright Minded. And this makes them very happy !

