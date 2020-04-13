Miley Cyrus once sang “Wrecking Ball” about someone other than Liam Hemsworth

Inspiration can come from anywhere. Singer Miley Cyrus wrote many songs of break-up. But the most famous of them is “Wrecking Ball”. Recently, she told Kerry Washington that it was not her ex-husband (then her ex-fiancé) Liam Hemsworth, to which she was thinking when she recorded the clip of the song.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had relationship again and again

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth | Karwai Tang / WireImage

Cyrus and Hemsworth have a complicated history. They first met during the filming of their movie, The Last Song. They dated for a few years before getting engaged in 2012. The couple separated in 2013, remaining a party for a year before getting back together in 2016.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have remained engaged for a few years. At the end of 2018, after their home in Malibu was destroyed in a forest fire, they have tied the knot. The couple separated in mid-2019, and Hemsworth has filed for divorce. Both have evolved since.

It is generally believed that the “Wrecking Ball” for Hemsworth

The song “Wrecking Ball” was the second single of the album 2013 Cyrus, Bangerz. The song was released in August 2013, followed by a video clip later. A few days later, it is alleged that Cyrus and Hemsworth had broken off their engagement.

Cyrus told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013 that Bangerz ‘is a story of this” rupture, from the beginning to the end, saying: “I have the impression that you can really find this arc of growth” by listening to it. “This is a true story,” she added. Months later, Cyrus has made the headlines for having performed the song in London, and would seem to indicate, once again, that it was Hemsworth, and disparaging.

Cyrus said that she has already sung the song about his dog

When Cyrus released “Slide Away”, many people thought that this was his second “Wrecking Ball” – another song emotional about the end of her and Hemsworth. But speaking in Washington during his show, Bright Minded Instagram Live in April 2020, it seems that this is not the case.

“When I did” Wrecking Ball “, everyone thought that I was crying on my break. But I was crying my dog [who had just died]”Said Cyrus. “And the whole time I was shooting [the video]there was a photo of my dog just under the camera. I could not understand the song that day but it didn’t matter… I have to find it. What is it that really makes me feel like the broken pieces? And it was losing my dog. “

Who wrote “Wrecking Ball”?

This new information raises the question: Cyrus-t he really wrote “Wrecking Ball” on Hemsworth? Their break-up was not official when it was recorded. So, although they could be separated, the timing is not quite.

The answer was in fact clear since the beginning. The song was not intended originally to Cyrus – in fact, it was written by Sacha Skarbek, Maureen McDonald (MoZella) and Lukasz Gottwald (aka Dr. Luke). Cyrus (and a few others) got credit of writing for this, but this does not mean that it had a lot to do with the lyrics or the composition thereof.