Miley Cyrus out to a restaurant with her sweetie Cody Simpson

A the end of the eventful year draws to a close for Miley Cyrus. After you have brutally broken up with Liam Hemsworth and have undergone a vocal cord surgery, the singer’s 27-year-old aspires to tranquility and it is taking good time. Wednesday 11 December 2019, it is in Malibu as the interpreter of the hit “Mother’s Daughter” was spotted by the paparazzi.

Surrounded by a group of friends, Miley Cyrus was also accompanied for the occasion of her boyfriend, the singer australian Cody Simpson. Inseparable since the month of October, the lovebirds took advantage of their evening to enjoy a dinner at Nobu, trendy restaurant of the city situated by the sea.

Glamour in Westwood

Understated and glamorous, the american star was all dressed in black, dressed dress vintage Vivienne Westwood. After her dinner, she was photographed in the process of climbing into a black vehicle that was being driven by Cody.

A few days ago, the pretty blonde revealed will be offered a new tattoo, the word “freedom” (for “freedom”), probably made in reference to her break up with Liam Hemsworth, sits now on his right hand.

