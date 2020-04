The stars of the show Marc Jacobs were also on the podium. Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss participated in the parade. Singer Miley Cyrus was also among the models castés. It was presented to the public for a remarkable passage, all dressed in black with a bra, pants, and leather gloves.

Miley was holding a coat zebra by hand.