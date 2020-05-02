Miley Cyrus pays tribute to a famous singer on Instagram !

Miley Cyrus has paid tribute to her godmother for her birthday. She was disguised in Dolly Parton to celebrate the 74-year-old star.

Miley Cyrus is a true fan of Dolly Parton. For the anniversary of the star, the singer has decided to pay tribute to him ! MCE TV says it all !

Many celebrities love the queen of country music. Indeed, Dolly Parton has inspired many artists including Miley Cyrus and Adele. The latter had already paid tribute to his idol in him borrowing from his style of dress. There are now 2 years old, she had donned the blonde wig mythical singer 74-year-old. For the occasion, she had then published a photo on his account Insta.

Lucy Hale, meanwhile, is also a part of the community of fans of Dolly. Just like Miley Cyrus, the young woman of 30 years had taken over the title Jolene she had also sung brilliantly. Yesterday, the famous singer was celebrating his birthday. And to emphasize the talent of the star to US, Miley has, she, too, wanted to slip into the skin of her godmother !

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Dolly Parton for her 74-year-old !

In effect, Dolly Parton is a great friend of the family, Cyrus. Thus, the parents of former Hannah Montana have wished to entrust the role of godmother to the star. Miley Cyrus has therefore been well surrounded throughout his long career. Yesterday, the singer Wrecking Ball wanted to wish the birthday of Dolly the sheep in an original way. So she donned a black dress with lace a corset with sequins before you put the blonde wig !

Miley Cyrus has posted a video on Insta. In front of her mirror, we can see the star in the process of putting on make-up for the evening. A post that has caused a sensation since nearly 1 million people have “liked” the posting. A beautiful tribute to one of the singers most famous of the United States.

