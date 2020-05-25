Miley Cyrus performs new video for her sweetie Cody Simpson !

Miley Cyrus goes behind the camera to make the clip of the “Captain’s Dance with the Devil” of his beloved Cody Simpson. This is beautiful !

For the song “the Captain’s Dance with the Devil” by Cody Simpson, Miley has been in charge of the realization of the clip. And it is super ! MCE explains to you all.

The quarantine period will inspire more than one ! The artists were able to achieve clips 100% home made. And the results are amazing!!!

After the famous song “Toosie Slide “ Drake but also “Stuck With You “ of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, it is the turn of Cody Simpson to launch.

Thus, the artist wants to put in image his title ” Captain’s Dance with the Devil “ from home. But for this he needs small hands to his darling…

In fact, Cody Simpson asks Miley Cyrus to be in charge ! And neither one, nor two, the star of Hannah Montana gets in the game.

Then the goal ? Make a video that is intimate and dark to depict the portrait of the person of the song. Or, a sailor who aspire to freedom.

In short, the musician tells the story of a man that dream dress as a woman. But because of the codes of society, he feels trapped. In any case, Miley Cyrus loves this !

Miley Cyrus gives background

Thus, it does not need more for Miley Cyrus performs a clip as simple as it is poignant ! And we must believe that the rendering a lot of fun with her boyfriend.

“To be able to tell this story throughout this visual music was perfect “ tells Cody Simpson to our colleagues from the Rolling Stones.

But this is not all. It continues : “I hope this encourage the creative freedom of the people in the areas of art, music, wardrobe, and life. “

And it is not the only one to adore the clip of Miley Cyrus ! While the latter announces the release of this video on Instagram, the users are storming the comments.

“You’re a couple creative ❤️ “, ” The video is by far the best. Miley has done an amazing job ! “, ” Please, let Miley work on all your videos. It is beautiful “

See this publication on Instagram

