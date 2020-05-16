Miley Cyrus performs the climb during the graduation ceremony virtual 2020

Miley Cyrus reminded the class of 2020 that all depends on the rise during the performance, # Graduation2020.

Tribute to graduates from around the world who have been affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the alum of Disney sang a moving interpretation of his hit 2009 “The Climb” to celebrate those who were not able to attend to their degrees.

“Hello to all the graduates. I am truly honoured to celebrate each of you, the high school students and senior citizens, and everything that you have done it,” she shared during the broadcast available on Facebook Watch. “So I was thinking to you, to the promotion of 2020, and the way you inspire me, I knew that I wanted to share this song with you. It has a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, continue to climb, here’s ‘ The Climb. “Https://www.eonline.com/”

The promotion of 2020 has also received warm congratulations of Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey during the graduation ceremony of virtual organised by Facebook and Instagram, reminding the graduates that their future is still promising.

The hymn stimulating Cyrus has become a message of inspiration and resilience in recent years. In 2017, she has interpreted the song as an emotion tribute to honor the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon, marking the first time that the singer of “Mother’s Daughter” had performed the song live in six years.