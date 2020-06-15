Miley Cyrus poorly paid in the filming of Hannah Montana ?

Miley Cyrus, not so well paid that in his series of Disney’s success ? The star of Hannah Montana had not had a salary mirobolant…

Although Miley Cyrus was a resounding success thanks to Hannah Montana, she has not accumulated a crazy amount. In fact, the star of the show would not have been so well paid that… MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

In 2006, Miley Cyrus was then known to the general public in a whole new series for teenagers. It was, of course, the famous show “Hannah Montana “.

In this series, the young teen at the time played Miley Stewarta high school student who lived a double life. A little popular in high school, it seems then a wig blonde for get on the stage and become Hannah Montana.

This dual identity gave then place to hilarious situations, misunderstanding and gags repeatedly. It can be said, Miley Cyrus has experienced the glory through this series of Disney.

That said, even if the actress the flagship of the fair, the darling of Cody Simpson it was not the best paid of the… Surprising for a star as Miley Cyrus !

Hannah Montana: Miley Cyrus was not the best paid of the fair

In an interview granted to It isthe singer and actress said : “They will surely kill me for having said, I was probably the least well-paid, because I had not known better. I was just in the mode of “I can be in Disney! Yes, I want to do!” “she says.

“My name in the series was Miley, but that was not my name — we never think so “, is followed by the name of Destiny Hope before. The actress has in any case able to raise of $ 15,000 per episode after The NY Post, which is not negligible. A sum of money as a result of the teenager who was Miley Cyrus.

Since then, the artist has come a long way since its debut in Hannah Montana. And anyway, doesn’t seem to have a grudge the fact that they have not been the best paid of the show !

Tags : news Miley Cyrus – news Miley Cyrus – news Miley Cyrus – Hannah Montana (Hannah Montana Disney, Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus news – Miley Cyrus News – Miley Cyrus news – Miley Cyrus Hannah Montana