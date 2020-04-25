Miley Cyrus postpones the release of its new sounds !

Miley Cyrus has decided to postpone to the fall of his new songs because of the Covid-19, which forces everyone to stay indoors at home.

A bad new. Miley Cyrus has announced via Instagram that she was postponing the release of its new songs because of the Covid-19. MCE TV says it all.

Miley Cyrus has never been more present on the social networks. Every day, she invites viewers to of the live sessions.

Called Bright Mindedthese videos several minutes to highlight several people in the context of a Q&A (questions/answers) eccentric, with the image of Miley Cyrus.

Yesterday, the young woman spoke with Mark Ronson. The two artists have collaborated in the past on the song Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

During this interview, Miley Cyrus has made sad confidences over the coming months. On the artistic side, of course.

Miley Cyrus reveals she was planning on releasing new music during festival season in the summer. Most, if not all, festivals have been canceled/pushed back due to Coronavirus meaning her release schedule is being adjusted for fall of this year. pic.twitter.com/C2zbadCfLP — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) March 26, 2020

MILEY CYRUS POSTPONES HER SONGS in The FALL

Thus, his fans have had the sorrow to learn that his future songs were pushed back to next fall. A decision taken because of the Covid-19.

It has thus announced : “I had to go to music festivals this summer. But almost all of them were cancelled or postponed because of the sars Coronavirus. Because of this, I’m going to see the songs that I had to go out in the fall.”, she said with bitterness. Damage.

And we can understand. The Covid-19 does a lot of harm to the artists. Like Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles or Camila Cabello have been forced to postpone all dates of their world tour.

On social networks, fans of the singer could, therefore, send live messages. And many of them have not hidden their sentence learning therefore the sad news.

So, could it read : “It is a pity Miley, but you we’ll get out of the new music later “, ” too sad, I was planning to go to Coachella to see you “, ” you are doing well, it is necessary to collect “. The fans are so understanding.

Knowing the temperament of Miley Cyrus, there is no doubt that the star reserve surprises to his fans in the weeks to come…

