Miley Cyrus prefers not to release his new album during the health crisis

Miley Cyrus don’t think that it is appropriate to unveil new sounds these days.

The star has finished work on his new album, and although it has revealed that this new disc was influenced by the rock, it has also given you do not want to share so that the world is suffering during the crisis current health.

Speaking to WSJ magazine, the singer admitted that he did not seem to him appropriate out of the music in the moment”, adding, however, that she has created an album very rock that justifies her hair today.

She explained: “It is difficult to get out of the music at this time. But I have made an album very rock, what justifies my mule. It was to go with my music, but now I walk in Calabasas with the mule of Joe Exotic.”

Moreover, the star also confided that his family missed him a lot during the confinement period.

She said: “The first thing I will do when all this is finished, it is to take them in my arms. For the moment, my mother stays far away from me.”

Like a lot of people at this time, Miley, who is confined to her home with her sweetie Cody Simpson, remains in contact with his famous family through video calls.

She added: “me and My mother we are talking about FaceTime nearly every day. I love the fact that it has nothing to do so she just sat with me all day, like the good old days.”

But for her father, Miley admitted that it was difficult to get used to use FaceTime.

She shared: “My father has two BlackBerry phones: for him, two BlackBerry, it is like having an iPhone, but that is not true. So we sent an iPhone to my father with FaceTime already installed on the main screen.”