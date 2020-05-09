Miley Cyrus pregnant: a look back on the rumors of her supposed pregnancy – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus pregnant with Justin Bieber?

Another rumor has also marked the life of Miley Cyrus… And this time, the singer has preferred to laugh! While a people magazine announced that she was pregnant with the man responsible for the (supposed) pregnancy, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus has very quickly reviewed the information: “And by the same man, you hear Justin Bieber ?”. This little joke is obviously not gone unnoticed on the Canvas. Miley Cyrus has definitely a lot of humor!

Miley Cyrus pregnant in 2019: it evokes the maternity

In the course of his career, and often asked about her pregnancy, Miley Cyrus has preferred to make things clear. The artist has denounced the pressures on women concerning the age of their first child. The singer refuses also to give in to this idea that a woman should get pregnant in the years following the beginning of a relationship: “We put to nature the same thing to women, “she explains. He always asks for more, and it’s expected that she meets these needs. It is exhausting. It is impossible to meet this demand. We inherits a planet in a beautiful piece of shit and I refuse to pass it on to my child. Until I feel that my child could live on a planet with fish in the water, I will not put the world a new person.”

Separate from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus file now happy days with another man: Cody Simpson. For several weeks, the lovers take advantage of their new history, and do not hesitate to share photos of their complicity on the Canvas. But at 27 years old, Miley Cyrus is ready to pamper? According to a source close to the singer, a child is not the priority of the artist, on the contrary: “She takes her precautions for this not to happen, she is very intelligent when it comes to it and will not have children at this stage of his career”one can read in the columns of Hollywood Life. Unfortunately, it is not impossible that other rumors are started about her pregnancy in 2020…