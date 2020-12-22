Miley Cyrus prepares to spend Christmas in Nashville

The singer confessed that she loves spending those dates with her family and this year will be no different …

Miley Cyrus is already preparing to spend the holidays with her family. The singer claimed that she will return home to Nashville for Christmas.

The Midnight Sky performer revealed that she will be spending the holiday season with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, in Tennessee and is looking forward to celebrating as a family.

When asked what her family’s Christmas is like, she joked:

“You fistfights, and usually each of us back off and shut the door in some way and a lot of apology texts… I mean, we’re all kind of conspiracy theorists. And I remember a year when we got into the subject of aliens and it ended with my brothers without speaking to each other for a week and my mother crying, “he recalls.

The 28-year-old star was planning to create a gothic vibe this year for Christmas:

“I wanted a completely black tree this year, I want it to be like a gothic Christmas. I think instead of a garland they are rosaries like crosses studded upside down. Lots of medieval and gothic vibes, ”she noted.