Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The singer loved the couple’s duet in a TikTok video where they sing a song of hers …

Recently, Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello did a cover of Miley Cyrus’s 2009 hit The Climb on TikTok for their more than 5 million fans on the platform. Many celebrated the couple’s ‘duet’, but it was Miley who was moved by what she saw.

After watching her friends perform, Miley went to the comment section to make a seemingly s3xual suggestion:

“Let’s do a trio!” The 28-year-old singer joked.

Fans went wild with the indecent ‘proposal’, but then Cyrus also clarified to Mendes that it was referring to a musical trio and not a ‘ménage à trois’.

“A three-part harmony, obviously, Shawn. Disgusting animal ”, joked the singer.

In Shawn and Camila’s video, the couple can be seen singing an instrumental version of The Climb at their Florida home.

Mendes, 22, stayed closer to the camera while recording the two singing.

Although Camila and Miley haven’t worked together yet, Cyrus has worked with Mendes in the past.

