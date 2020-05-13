Miley Cyrus quips about the short duration of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

While one of his fans said on Instagram wanting to marry in 2020, Miley Cyrus replied with irony, alluding to the failure of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

The wedding of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will not last very long : they were joined in Nashville by December 2018, after having broken off their engagement in 2013 and will be separated for the first time. On 10 August, the singer and actor announced that they were going to divorce, putting an end to their eight months of marriage.

Thursday, December 19, 2019, an influencer and a fan of the pretty blonde, Matty Mo aka The Most Famous Artist, said with a sense of humor on Instagram that her goal for the year 2020 was to “marry Miley Cyrus,” and then he identified on the message. The singer of 27 years was evidence of irony in his response. “It probably won’t last long. But I’m always game to try. Who tries nothing has nothing”, she wrote in the comments, making an obvious reference to the short duration of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

That eyes Cody

Joking aside, the fan of the singer is far from the first on its list of potential future spouses. In effect, the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” is currently in a relationship with the singer and guitarist, Cody Simpson, although she is in the throes of divorce proceedings with Liam. The two lovebirds began their romance just after that Miley has put an end to her romance with the star of reality tv Kaitlynn Carter. They seem today to live a love story as passionate, to the point that they have decided to mount a common project together around the music.

To his side, her ex-husband has also had a few love stories : first with Maddison Brown, known to play in the reboot of the series “Dynasty”. The two had been seen in October in the streets of New York in the process of exchange of tender kisses. The paparazzi then took the star of the “Hunger Games” photo a little earlier this month, when he had the dummy Gabriella Brooks to his parents.

