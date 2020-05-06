Miley Cyrus, Rage Against The Machine and Die Antwoord will be at the Lollapalooza Berlin

The version in berlin of the festival by us, which will take place in the Olympic stadium and the Olympic park of Berlin on 5 and 6 September next has just announced an early line-up no less imposing. Headlining the group of nu-metal Rage Against The Machine, which will be his only date in Germany, Miley Cyrus, Die Antwoord, or even the German artists and renowned AnnenMayKantereit or Apache 207.

The festival berlin hits hard with a first announcement disproportionate. Already, it can boast of having the Graâl of the year 2020 : the date exclusive of Rage Against The Machine in Germany, and with them, Run The Jewels. Then the heads of posters is growing. We see the dj and French producer DJ Snakethe rapper German Apache 207the group of électropunk and hip-hop Diechkindthe return on stage of the rap duo hardcore Die Antwoord, the phenomenon of pop-folk German AnnenMayKantereitor even the icon transgressive Miley Cyrus. After many twists and musical perosnnels in the career of the singer, she is back with a trilogy of EP, She Is Coming, She Is Hereand She Is Everything, the first component seems to be a synthesis of what has built their character to provoke. There is a spirit country “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart“and Mark Ronson, and its proximity to the rap with the return of Mike Will Made It, who signed including the unavoidable “We Can Stop”, his vein of feminist and uninhibited, and the provocations to repeat. In the category of rappers depressed the festival sign Blackbear and the duo of $uicideboy$and in the category of rappers to locks, it is Denzel Curry and J. I. D, the nugget jazzy. For the rest, there is a programming incredibly feminine with the female rappers German Eunique, Keke, Ebow, Gianne Mae born in the Caribbean and based in Berlin or Layla.

The festival will be held on 5 and 6 September 2020 in Berlin. The pass 2 days is sold at a price of 155€.

Artists confirmed :

Rage Against The Machine, Miley Cyrus, AnnenMayKantereit, Deichkind, DJ Snake, Apache, 207, Die Antwoord, Alligatoah, Timmy Trumpet, Run The Jewels, Lost Frequencies, $uicideboy$, Blackbear, Denzel Curry, Madeon (dj set), Mabel, Loredana, Moka Efti Orchestra, J. I. D, Wallows, Alle Farben, Walking On Cars, Alice Merton, R3HAB, Neelix, Sophie Hunger, Bishop Briggs, You Me At Six, Kayzo, Drunken Masters, Gryffin, Bedadoobee, David Puentez, Eunique, Keke, Ebow, Gianni Mae, Novaa, Los Bitchos, Moli, Layla, Sofia Portanet