Miley Cyrus really proud of the career of Noah Cyrus !

Miley Cyrus can congratulate her sister ! The family now has more than one star in the family : Noah released a single !

In the family Cyrus, so I ask the sister ! After Miley Cyrus, the world is about to discover Noah. The little sister, 8 years younger than her, fate, in fact, his first single… And his oldest daughter looks so very proud !

The family is full of talent. Miley managed a very nice career since her tv debut. Hannah Montana launched his careerbut the beautiful is pursuing his dream on the scenes. And she does very well !

But Miley has Cyrus has also launched the vocation of his sister. It teaches you that Noah, born in 2000, will be able to follow in his footsteps. The young girl released her first single… A great time, therefore, for the whole family !

The star can, therefore, congratulate his little sister. “The end of everything” will be as well the beginning of new things : a family saga ! A great success that the star does not hesitate to share it on the social networks… A pride that is shared, so !

Thus, one can feel the pride of Miley Cyrus on his account Instagram. In his story, the singer refers to a “gift of God” for congratulations to the first steps of her sister in the song. Beautiful !

Miley Cyrus, a sister very proud !

The family Cyrus can thus boast of having two singers in the same family… It remains for us to assess the performance of Noah ! But out of the question to compare the two sisters…

It is especially important to support both. A good career seems to promise, like that of Miley Cyrus ! The star begins with the pride… We also expect other reactions.

And why not a duet ? As the two sisters seem close… We hope to be able to listen to Noah in an upcoming song.

No doubt, Miley Cyrus has surely already had the idea… We hope to see one day the two sisters met in a sound, in an album… And even why not on stage !

Tags : 2020 Miley Cyrus – Album Noah Cyrus – Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus news – Miley Cyrus Noah – Miley Cyrus-sister – noah cyrus