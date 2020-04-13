Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon… The stars you busy for the containment

5. The book club model Kaia Gerber :

Face of the latest campaign for Loewe, Kaia Gerber, launches his brand new book club on her behalf Instagram, open to all. A way of staying connected to his community by exchanging each Friday with guests of choice around a book previously selected. “Each week, I’ll post a book in my story and the next week, I’ll see you on my live [Instagram] (sometimes accompanied by a friend, a writer, a guest, etc) in order to talk together about the book”, she says, on his account Instagram. The choice of the book launch of this club ? The novel is the author’s irish Sally Rooney, Normal People (2018), winner of the British Book Award for Best book of the year in 2019. The first conversation had invited the actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, the leading roles of the series Normal People (2020), based on the novel of Sally Rooney. Scheduled for 26 April, the series will be broadcast on the uk channel BBC Three, and on the u.s. platform Hulu. An ideal reading for the public generation Z from the top model american of 19 years.

Find the book club of Kaia Gerber on Instagram @KaiaGerber