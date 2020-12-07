Miley Cyrus refuses to dive into drug relapse

The singer does not want to join the infamous “club 27” “relapse would be like a night in hell,” she says.

Miley Cyrus never wants to get off the sobriety wagon, because she doesn’t want to join the infamous “27 clubs” (an expression used to refer to musicians, artists, and actors who passed away at the age of 27).

While promoting her new album Plastic Hearts, the singer opened up about her past relationship with recreational drugs. She even assured fans that she had no intention of slipping back into addictions.

The singer was quoted as telling Rolling Stone: “I haven’t used drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to be a fortune teller again. I try not to be naive ”.

Although she admits that those days weren’t the brightest, she will never be ashamed of them, “Things happen. But sitting here with you right now, I’d say it would have to be a cold day in hell, a relapse to drugs. “

For those who don’t know Cyrus’s motivations for leaving a life of perpetual parties behind, she once told the publication: “Actually, one of the reasons I got sober was that I had just turned 26, and I said: ‘I have to get out of it before I’m 27 because 27 is the moment you cross that threshold to live or die a legend.’

“I didn’t want to go over 27 years old. I didn’t want to join that club. Probably in the middle of 26, I became sober. Then, at 27, she would be practically completely sober ”.