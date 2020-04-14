Miley Cyrus relooke and makeup Cody Simpson

The new boyfriend of Miley Cyrus was not immune to the creativity of the singer for a makeover colorful.

Miley Cyrus has found something to keep busy during the confinement. This Sunday, April 12th, the singer of 27 years has lent itself to an activity involving Cody Simpson, her boyfriend for six months. The american star has so taken hold of her makeup and has completely restyled its partner of containment. It was filmed Miley in full concentration during the exercise and then shared photos of the result of his disguise as a woman on Instagram. The fans are unrecognizable, the effect expected by the former star of the series “Hannah Montana” : the mission is so successful. To accompany the publication, the singer of 23 years has used the easily add emoji skull and a sword. One can imagine therefore the delight of Cody Simpson to be passed between the hands creative of his sweetheart.

A hidden message

In fact, Miley Cyrus had an idea behind the head. Through this disguise to a woman, the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” wanted to prevent the dangers of the toxic male. The pretty blonde is known for his many battles, and particularly the rights of women. Has his way, the artist continues to support the causes that are dear to him, even in the confinement period.

