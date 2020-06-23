Miley Cyrus revealed that she is sober for six months

Miley Cyrus reveals his sobriety in a new candid interview.

While speaking with Varietyit is Marc Malkinthe singer and actress, the superstar shared that she had led a sober life and was in therapy.

“I’m sober for six months. At the beginning, this was the surgery of the voice,” said Cyrus, adding that she thought “a lot” to her mother, Tish Cyrus. “My mother was adopted, and I have inherited some of the feelings that she had, and the feelings of abandonment and wanting to prove that you’re sought after and valuable. My father’s parents divorced when he was 3 years old, my father is high. I’ve done a lot of things. the history of the family, which has a lot of problems of addiction and mental health. “

The young, 27-year-old continued: “So, all I do is go through it and ask:” Why am I as I am? “Understanding the past, understanding the present and to the future with much more clarity. I think that the therapy is excellent. “