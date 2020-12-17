CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus reveals her family’s bizarre Christmas traditions

Posted on

The Cyrus Christmas celebration includes discussions of conspiracy theories and fistfights.

Popstar Miley Cyrus says that as part of Christmas traditions, members of her family get into fistfights and debate conspiracy theories at the dinner table.

“All families have a very specific dynamic. We all lose our hair, “Miley said during a radio show Monday, the Daily Mail reports.

“You’re sitting around a table full of artists who are very headstrong and we love to bring up conspiracy theories at the dinner table that usually end in some kind of debate and everyone ends up upset,” he added, sharing: “Then there is a traditional Cyrus family fist fight! “

Miley, daughter of producer Tish and musician Billy Ray, also joked that her singing sister, Noah, brings a “gun” with her.

“Noah, she always has a weapon: her nails. I don’t know how it works sometimes. Nails and hair. And don’t touch Noah’s hair, “she said.

Miley’s siblings also include her sister Brandi and her brothers Trace, Christopher, and Braison.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top