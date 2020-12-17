Miley Cyrus reveals her family’s bizarre Christmas traditions

The Cyrus Christmas celebration includes discussions of conspiracy theories and fistfights.

Popstar Miley Cyrus says that as part of Christmas traditions, members of her family get into fistfights and debate conspiracy theories at the dinner table.

“All families have a very specific dynamic. We all lose our hair, “Miley said during a radio show Monday, the Daily Mail reports.

“You’re sitting around a table full of artists who are very headstrong and we love to bring up conspiracy theories at the dinner table that usually end in some kind of debate and everyone ends up upset,” he added, sharing: “Then there is a traditional Cyrus family fist fight! “

Miley, daughter of producer Tish and musician Billy Ray, also joked that her singing sister, Noah, brings a “gun” with her.

“Noah, she always has a weapon: her nails. I don’t know how it works sometimes. Nails and hair. And don’t touch Noah’s hair, “she said.

Miley’s siblings also include her sister Brandi and her brothers Trace, Christopher, and Braison.