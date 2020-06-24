Miley Cyrus reveals that she has been completely sober for 6 months

Miley Cyrus has decided to stop drinking alcohol. And it has been 6 months that it lasts. In an interview for” Variety “the singer confessed and explained why he had decided to change his way of life :” I am completely sober for 6 months “. If she has decided to stop drinking alcohol and smoking, is the first of all, due to a vocal cord surgery, the singer had to undergo in the month of November : “My doctor had looked at my vocal cords and said to me :” person of shy does not have to undergo this operation. It is for those who have vocal cords too much waste “. This was not a surprise that I have. I’m on tour since I was 12 years of age, but this is not the tour that is the most difficult part. Is that stay up late at night, the meetings with the fans and things like that. And, obviously, I talk a lot, too. “

So that all goes well and that she regains a normal use of their vocal cords after the surgery, Miley Cyrus decides to leave the alcohol, the cigarette, but also the chat : “I spent four weeks where he was not allowed to speak. “And all was well. So well that the singer has decided to continue.

If this change of mode of life, which makes them very happy every day, however, it is not easy to live with every day : “it Is very difficult because especially when you’re young, there’s a cliché of,” you’re not funny.” It’s like, ” honey, can you tell me a lot of things, but I know that I am funny.” The thing that I like is getting up for the 100% and 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up and still half asleep. I want to wake up and feel ready to attack my day-to-day. “