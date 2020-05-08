Miley Cyrus, Ryan Gosling, Zendaya… These stars who have started at Disney have changed ! (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

The Mickey Mouse Club has been a real nursery of talent for the team Disney. Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, or Christina Aguilera… The biggest stars today began under the leadership of Mickey. If all of them have experienced the glory, some were lost on the way like Lindsay Lohan and her legal problems or Misha Barton, who has disappeared from the screens. One thing is for sure, it is that they have for the most part look has erased the smooth side of their debut see to turn trash. Back in pictures on the career of former muses Disney.

Sarah Ibri