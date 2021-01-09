MILEY CYRUS SAID GOODBYE TO HER LITTLE DOG AND “BEST FRIEND” MARY JANE WITH A TOUCHING MESSAGE

Miley Cyrus has let fans know that sadly one of her four-legged friends has disappeared. The puppy was named Mary Jane and had been with her for nearly a decade.

In Instagram Stories, the singer called Mary Jane her ” best friend “, recounting how she helped her get through some tough times.

” She was more than a friend or family member. She was something so different, you can’t define it. Our connection was purely divine. An incomparable love (…) She ran to save me every time my heart broke. It brought me back together. Going through this pain without its magical power is such a lonely thing. ”

My heart aches for @MileyCyrus ❤️ sending you love and light Rest in Sweet peace Mary Jane ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BNhKaMaBfg — buy/stream plastic hearts (@trustmileyy) January 7, 2021

Miley Cyrus explained that a year ago she was diagnosed with puppy cancer and that the situation quickly worsened: ” With my angel Mary Jane, I never forgot the gift I was given. She made it impossible, she was a dog with wings in a way “.

“This time it was my duty to return all favors and keep her as safe, happy, and pain-free as possible … she has always done this for me .”

The artist also dedicated a song to her, which you can listen to in this post:

Miley Cyrus adopted Mary Jane in 2012 with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. In 2014, another beloved puppy of hers, Floyd, had disappeared and the star explained that it was Mary Jane who was close to her in that sad moment.