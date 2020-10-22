MILEY CYRUS SAID SHE MET ALIENS: “WE LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES”

New day, a new close encounter of the third kind!

Yesterday Demi Lovato posted pictures of what she believes to be a UFO sighting and now Miley Cyrus has said she ” looked into the eyes ” of an alien.

” I had experience. I was driving through San Bernardino (California) with a friend and I was chased by some sort of UFO, ” the ” Midnight Sky ” singer began to explain in an interview with Interview Magazine.

” The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big shovel in front and it glowed yellow. I saw it fly and my friend saw it too. There were other cars on the street and they stopped to look too so I think what I saw was real. “

The 27-year-old artist said she was troubled by that encounter: ” I shivered for five days. It shook me. I couldn’t look at the sky the same way anymore. I thought they could come back .”

Not because she was afraid, but because of her amazement and the inability to explain what was in front of her. Because in addition to the UFO, he said he had sighted an extraterrestrial:

” I didn’t feel threatened at all but I saw a being sitting in the front of the flying object. He looked at me and we looked into each other’s eyes, I think that’s what really shocked me, looking into the eyes something I couldn’t understand. It is a form of narcissism to think that we are the only thing that could be in this vast universe. “

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and recently also Post Malone have assured that they have seen a UFO multiple times!