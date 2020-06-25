Miley Cyrus says that she is finally sober ! • RAPRNB

The former star of the group, the Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus, again in an interview with Variety in her addictions and his sobriety, current…

No one could have imagined that at 27 years of age, Miley Ray Cyrus would have ended there. In 2008, at the age of 12 years, Miley Cyrus arrives at the sitecom Hannah Montana. The series for teens is becoming a hit all over the world. A few years later, she launched into the song in solo, and released himself from his soft image of fashion for the house of Disney. She released several albums, including 2 that will arrive at the head of the The billboard. In, 2010 she becomes the last season ofHannah Montana and decides to make a pause in your career. She is focusing on her acting career, where we could be seen in the movie adaptation LOL in the united States. And it is in 2013, he made his big comeback in the music with his album Bangerz. Provocative, sexy, and now an adult, Miley is back with a new image. Enjoy twerker on stage or even smoke weed publicly. But in the year 2019, the daughter of Billy Cyrus (who accompanied Lil sin X in The Old City Road) undergo a vocal cord surgery, which forced him to give up some of their activities….

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus reveals a nipple at the exit of a show of Marc Jacobs [Photo]

6 months, that is sober

It is from the magazine Varietythe young blond was delivered. She explains that because of her operation, she has to stop drinking alcohol, but also smoking : “I am completely sober for 6 months. Basically, it was just from my surgery“. She says, moreover, that this change in the mode of life, their level of motivation has increased considerably, and that in the morning, she woke up to 100% of its energy. She also adds that she has started to take sessions and therapies that she has found the motivation to leave a good number of his addiction… In her interview, she tells her story with her parents, explaining that it has had an impact on his person : “My mother was adopted, and I have inherited some of the feelings that she had, and the feeling of abandonment and demonstrate to others that I am desired […] By understanding the past can understand the present and to the future with more clarity. I believe that therapy is a good thing”.

From the year 2017, the singer had a little more calm, and had released one last album, entitled Younger Than That Now, it sounds more country. He is currently working on a new album that should be in 2020…