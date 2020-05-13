Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn… These stars who face the Covid-19 on the ground

If a lot of people raise money to support the fight against the coronavirus, some taking to the streets and give them in person.

A true gift of self. Some celebrities have quietly given a helping hand since the beginning of the pandemic. Fund raising, distribution of meals, assistance to caregivers… Back on these people who are committed.

Sean Penn is committed body and soul

The american actor is certainly one of the stars of the most engaged in the fight against the Covid-19. It has opened a centre pop-up screening in Los Angeles, thanks to the support of his association Core, which he founded in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti. At each disaster, Sean is mobilizing and has worked with Penn.

Rande Gerber : the heart on the hand

Relieved that her daughter, Kaia, is finally separated from the bad boy and Pete Davidson, the husband of Cindy Crawford has regained all his energy. He puts the benefit of those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus and distributes meals to the HOMELESS of Malibu.

Prince Jackson : Heal the world

The son of the late King of Pop does not like to sit idly by. Instead of taking advantage of the confinement to rest in his villa, the 23-year-old distributes meals to people in need in his neighborhood, in Los Angeles.

This is a prince who bears his name.

Sofia of Sweden : the princess with a big heart

As the epidemic intensifies in Sweden, the daughter-in-law of king Carl XVI and queen Silvia has refused to sit idly by. The team of caregivers from the hospital Sophiahemmet in Stockholm, now a princess, after training to become an express three-day.

Michel Sarran : solidarity 100 for blood

Compelled to abandon the stoves of his restaurant in toulouse, the chef has taken care to keep its forces to help the caregivers. After they have delivered in person to the delicious croque-monsieur, truffle, he took advantage of his visit to the hospital to give blood. An act of solidarity important, as donors are less numerous since the beginning of the confinement.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves : in the heat of the action

The actor and his wife are rallying for the police and firefighters, also in the front line against the Covid-19. The couple has managed to collect over 80,000 masks and have delivered them to the office and the barracks of Austin, Texas. Of what to stay a firefighter a good eye for the forces of law and order.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson : they are annoying

The interpreter Wrecking Ball and the singer australian come to celebrate their six-month relationship, but keep the feet on the ground. The couple delivered meals to several hospitals. And to delight the taste buds of the caregivers, they offered tacos. Regressive, but so comforting.

