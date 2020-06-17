Miley Cyrus sells his house in Malibu in any discretion !

Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Los Angeles. The singer has done in any discretion. And it was not sold to anyone !

In 2015, she bought a property in Hidden Hills for $ 5 million. She then acquired the Malibu !

The house has a contemporary style ! It consists of two floors completely renovated. The house is very spacious and has a great height under ceiling. There’s even a suite !

The exterior is of 2 hectares. We can say that Miley Cyrus had of the place. There is also a jacuzzi and a large terrace. What to enjoy the weather of Los Angeles !

Miley Cyrus has decided to to sell one of his houses !

She had purchased in 2016 to 2.5 million euros. Today she decides to sell it for an amount of $ 1.7 million. She has lost close to $ 800 000. This is not nothing !

She lived with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The singer has not said the reasons for this sale. The break with Liam, in fact, you can be a part of it !

And the new owner is none other than Matthew Wilder and his wife ! A coincidence, because they are the ones who have sold a property at Miley a couple of years before.

In fact, Miley Cyrus was seen to burn one of his houses in Malibu. In 2018, the fires in California havoc in your home. This famous villa, Matthew Wilder had been sold. A curious coincidence !

An agreement that is pleasant. In fact, Miley Cyrus has made a clandestine agreement. They have wanted to do things on any criteria. We can say that the composer has thus a good deal !

